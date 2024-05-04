Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
About Jaguar Health
