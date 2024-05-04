Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

