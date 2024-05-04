Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Insider Sells $976,440.00 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total transaction of $976,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pascal Schweitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Pascal Schweitzer sold 6,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $843,660.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day moving average of $130.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $91.89 and a 1-year high of $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.18.

Read Our Latest Report on WAB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,915,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.