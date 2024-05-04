JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Down 1%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $188.46 and last traded at $189.82. 3,147,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 9,235,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $547.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

