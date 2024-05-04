LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.41% of Cirrus Logic worth $107,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Trading Up 3.0 %
CRUS traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.48. 325,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,806. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $95.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic
In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
