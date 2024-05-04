Sapient Capital LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,882 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,800,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,785 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,473,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,859,000 after buying an additional 1,250,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,490,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,336,000 after buying an additional 1,068,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of TSM traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.56. 13,264,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,843,582. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.26. The company has a market cap of $734.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

