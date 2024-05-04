SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,960 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,412 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,307,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,263,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after acquiring an additional 507,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 2,512,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,034. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

