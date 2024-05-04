New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.
New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 4.7 %
NYSE NYCB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 26,530,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,609,100. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.
New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.
Several analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
