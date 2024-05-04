Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.140-2.240 EPS.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.92.

Shares of EL traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,791,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,756. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.18.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

