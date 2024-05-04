SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.94. 17,298,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,706,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
