Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Sells $456,600.00 in Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 483,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mva Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $557,250.00.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNGX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. 345,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,977. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $812.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 278.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 71.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 56.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

See Also

