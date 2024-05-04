The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $438.30 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $442.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $403.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.37. The company has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.