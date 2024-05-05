6,905 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Fiserv by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.22. 2,942,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.04. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

