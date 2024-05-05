Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,104,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,314,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.