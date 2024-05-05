Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 39.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after buying an additional 2,861,358 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 43.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $279,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,756 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Comcast by 35.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $207,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,469 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $38.69. 22,278,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,677,254. The stock has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

