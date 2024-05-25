SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 4,331 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.68. 529,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,075. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average is $111.43. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

