Power Wealth Management LLC Makes New $645,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,411,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $208.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

