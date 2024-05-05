Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DFIN. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $376,181.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $2,132,063.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,752,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $376,181.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,867 shares of company stock worth $2,702,766 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.