Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 113,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

