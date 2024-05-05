First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $29,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

