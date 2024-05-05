SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 891 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SAP by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SAP opened at $183.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.58. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $199.29.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.3852 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

