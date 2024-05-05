Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.43% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $38,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.