Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $735-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $763.75 million. Vontier also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-$3.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus raised their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. 759,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,216. Vontier has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. Vontier’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

