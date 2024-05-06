2,445 Shares in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Bought by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 206,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Price Performance

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $424.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $575.58 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

