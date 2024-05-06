2,810 Shares in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Purchased by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CECO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at $157,092.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $22.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

