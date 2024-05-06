15,422 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Purchased by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TLS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Telos from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Telos Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $3.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Telos had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

