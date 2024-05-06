AJOVista LLC Buys Shares of 3,051 Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQDT. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 548,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 230,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 33.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,356 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 126,156 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $551.41 million, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.03%.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

