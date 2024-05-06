AJOVista LLC Makes New Investment in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,266 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Travis J. Boone bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Orion Group news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle acquired 8,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,861.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis J. Boone bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,990 shares of company stock valued at $217,335 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Orion Group

Orion Group Price Performance

NYSE ORN opened at $7.55 on Monday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $160.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Orion Group Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.