AJOVista LLC Buys Shares of 1,303 Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 144,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Semler Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TheStreet raised Semler Scientific from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMLR opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $191.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.92. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $15.06 million for the quarter.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

