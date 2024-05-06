AJOVista LLC Buys Shares of 895 Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $76.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $560.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $79.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $105.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.