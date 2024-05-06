Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 131.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 76,724 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 104,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 572,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,707,000 after buying an additional 50,313 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $123.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $123.60.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,251,050 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

