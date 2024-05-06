Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 759,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 43,042 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 652,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,125,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 105,342 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 325,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEY opened at $20.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0701 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.