First National Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,320,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,723,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

