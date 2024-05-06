GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $31.39 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $31.39 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000966 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

