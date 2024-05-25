SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,227 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 245.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,051,123,000 after purchasing an additional 139,165 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $11.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $646.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,080. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $652.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $607.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

