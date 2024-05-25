The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $909,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 64.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 88,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,152,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,615. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.12.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

