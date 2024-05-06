Insider Buying: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Saleel Awsare acquired 20,000 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of LTRX traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $3.90. 249,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,644. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $146.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 2.05. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lantronix by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,321,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 182,552 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 404,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

