IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $741.21 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. IOTA has a total market cap of $741.21 million and approximately $18.47 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002238 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,248,643,038 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

