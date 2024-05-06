Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,045 Shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMSI. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $684,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,152,000.

Get JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.