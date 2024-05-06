LSV Asset Management Has $34.10 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,610 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.72% of KB Home worth $34,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 93.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,612 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after buying an additional 620,238 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 501,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after buying an additional 356,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 26.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,546,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 320,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 32.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after acquiring an additional 305,820 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.11.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $69.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 10.88%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

