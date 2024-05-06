Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.81% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $33,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE EPC opened at $37.82 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.