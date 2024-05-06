StoneX Group (SNEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.80 million. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of StoneX Group stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.17. 7,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
