Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.97 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Bioceres Crop Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.16. 6,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,528. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $763.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

