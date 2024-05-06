Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.24% and a negative net margin of 86.33%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.73 million. On average, analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.02. 21,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

