Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.69% and a negative return on equity of 68.41%. The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million. On average, analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZVRA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZVRA shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

