TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $485,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

USMV stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,724 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.