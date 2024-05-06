Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,044 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,075,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,122. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

