Upland Software’s (UPLD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.17.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Upland Software

Upland Software Stock Down 5.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

UPLD opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Upland Software in the third quarter valued at $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Upland Software in the third quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 13.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 67,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 100.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 35,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.