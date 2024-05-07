Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.51. The company had a trading volume of 111,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.78. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

