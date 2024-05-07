SHF (SHFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th.

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SHF had a negative net margin of 98.39% and a negative return on equity of 58.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter.

Get SHF alerts:

SHF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHFS stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. SHF has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.31.

SHF Company Profile

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.