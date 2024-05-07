Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of FATE stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. 596,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,264. The company has a market capitalization of $445.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.80. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.